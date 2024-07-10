Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells 620 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $60,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,980.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $97.89. 105,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,823. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,072.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,029,422,000 after purchasing an additional 932,717 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $57,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,487,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 960.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,672 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 275,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock valued at $512,100,000 after acquiring an additional 182,840 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

