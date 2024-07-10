Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $34.54. Approximately 15,329,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 46,883,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after buying an additional 5,217,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

