Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,435 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 1.11% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $29,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 185,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. 601,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,284. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

