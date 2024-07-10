International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Shares Up 1.4%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.45. 55,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 69,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 197.29% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
