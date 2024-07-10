International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.85

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.85 and last traded at C$19.85, with a volume of 20391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
International Petroleum Trading Up 2.2 %
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
