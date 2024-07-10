Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $7.21 or 0.00012523 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.36 billion and $55.96 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00045416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,569,392 coins and its circulating supply is 466,080,053 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

