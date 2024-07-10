Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 448,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 529% from the previous session’s volume of 71,389 shares.The stock last traded at $49.89 and had previously closed at $49.95.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.