Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Trimmed by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,312. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

