Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $500.60 and last traded at $499.40. Approximately 6,128,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 40,032,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $497.77.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.98.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

