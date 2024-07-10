Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $500.60 and last traded at $499.40. Approximately 6,128,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 40,032,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $497.77.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.98.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.