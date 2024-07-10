Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.49

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.49 and last traded at $66.12, with a volume of 28924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.60.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $940.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 675.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

