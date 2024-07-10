Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

RSP stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.07. 5,158,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,537. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

