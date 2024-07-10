Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.56

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 76530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $954.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 566.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 839.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,815 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

