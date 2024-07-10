Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.25

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 317990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,411,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 853.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

