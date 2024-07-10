Investments & Financial Planning LLC Sells 533 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.3% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

SPDW stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. 9,338,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,288. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

