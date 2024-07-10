iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 3.9%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 1,120,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,945,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IQ

iQIYI Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iQIYI by 321.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.