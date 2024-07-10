Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells $1,453,991.25 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,078,583.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE IRM traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $95.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,361. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 26.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 13.6% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 173.4% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.