Isabelle Winkles Sells 4,500 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $175,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $174,817.28.

On Thursday, May 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 8,205 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $342,640.80.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Isabelle Winkles sold 8,383 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $358,792.40.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.06. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Braze by 537.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Braze by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after acquiring an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,584,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,153,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after acquiring an additional 480,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

