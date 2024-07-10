iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 173.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.35 on Wednesday, hitting $564.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,723. The business’s fifty day moving average is $536.53 and its 200 day moving average is $513.99. The company has a market cap of $486.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $564.71.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

