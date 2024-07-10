iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.52

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.52 and last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 208644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 982.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 351,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 318,783 shares during the period.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

