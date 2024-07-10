iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.52

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.52 and last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 208644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
