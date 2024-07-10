iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,319 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,229,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,096,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $44.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

