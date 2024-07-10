iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,828,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $113,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 293,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IQLT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 795,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,642. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.