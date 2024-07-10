iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.41 and last traded at $70.41. 76,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 36,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.87.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap Japanese stocks. SCJ was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

