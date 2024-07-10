iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 131,669 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 78,633 shares.The stock last traded at $61.32 and had previously closed at $61.09.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1078 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

