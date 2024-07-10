iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Lowered by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 4.5% of Embree Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $22,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $20,174,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,044,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.41. 70,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,376. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.54 and a 12 month high of $317.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.47.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

