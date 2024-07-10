iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.24

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.24 and last traded at $98.56, with a volume of 2422999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.52.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after buying an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,778,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,451,000 after purchasing an additional 621,078 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,246,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,850,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

