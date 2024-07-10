iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.67

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.67 and last traded at $98.04, with a volume of 58721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.42.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $99.24. The company has a market cap of $815.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEO. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.