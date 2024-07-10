IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) PT Lowered to C$7.00

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Ventum Financial from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.35% from the company’s current price.
ISO has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of IsoEnergy and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IsoEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.67.
IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
