J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.81.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $155.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.81. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after acquiring an additional 62,313 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after acquiring an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $185,299,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.