Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 2.4 %

JAGX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 711,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,135. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $41.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 377.95% and a negative return on equity of 642.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

