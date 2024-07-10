Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Trading Up 3.7%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.50 and last traded at C$30.38. Approximately 108,775 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 72,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JWEL shares. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.69.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamieson Wellness

In other news, Director Tania M. Clarke bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,888.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.