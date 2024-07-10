JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Insider Purchases £44,400 in Stock

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) insider Darren M. Shapland purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £44,400 ($56,872.04).

LON:JD traded down GBX 2.15 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 111.50 ($1.43). The stock had a trading volume of 11,526,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.40. The stock has a market cap of £5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,841.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. JD Sports Fashion Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.75 ($2.28).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.85) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 165 ($2.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.20) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 546.75 ($7.00).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

