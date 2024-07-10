JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Insider Purchases £44,400 in Stock

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) insider Darren M. Shapland purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £44,400 ($56,872.04).
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
LON:JD traded down GBX 2.15 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 111.50 ($1.43). The stock had a trading volume of 11,526,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.40. The stock has a market cap of £5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,841.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. JD Sports Fashion Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.75 ($2.28).
JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
Further Reading
