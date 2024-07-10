Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) to Hold

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARHS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARHS

Arhaus Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. Arhaus has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Arhaus by 647.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.