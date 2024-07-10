JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

JELD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $959.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $9,783,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,442,000 after purchasing an additional 344,435 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $6,750,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $4,631,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 302,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179,998 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.