Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.62 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009282 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,554.09 or 0.99990605 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070777 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00154046 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

