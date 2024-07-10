JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Equities researchers at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

