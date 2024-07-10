JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

Shares of CERT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 77,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,820,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after buying an additional 138,682 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Certara by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 769,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after buying an additional 370,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $14,262,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Certara by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 932,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

