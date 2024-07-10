John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Down 0.3 %
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $16.02.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
