John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Down 0.3 %

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

