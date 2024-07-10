JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$23.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on T. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.94.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.95. 1,316,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The firm has a market cap of C$31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$20.04 and a 1 year high of C$25.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.73.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.06 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0009001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

