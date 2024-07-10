JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to Neutral

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Newmont Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $43.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

