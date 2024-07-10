JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target to $93.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LGI Homes

LGI Homes Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ LGIH traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,777. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.41. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,929,000 after purchasing an additional 131,467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 846,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,473,000 after purchasing an additional 49,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.