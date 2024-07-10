JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $56.04. 512,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,711,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
