JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $56.04. 512,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,711,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,136 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,320,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 890,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,462.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 783,584 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,277,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 658,431 shares during the period.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

