Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.13

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

About Jupiter Fund Management

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.