KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,941 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.91. 259,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,124. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. Equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

