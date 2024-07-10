KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 3.6%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.79. 683,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,411,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC reduced their price objective on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

KE Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.75.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KE by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,575,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,928,000 after purchasing an additional 151,596 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KE by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,865,000 after buying an additional 2,008,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of KE by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,373,000 after buying an additional 804,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,880,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

