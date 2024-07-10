Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $74.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,526 shares of company stock worth $9,111,866. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

