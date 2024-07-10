Knights Group (LON:KGH) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

KGH stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.69) on Monday. Knights Group has a 52-week low of GBX 66.72 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($2.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £113.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.77.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

