Knights Group (LON:KGH) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Knights Group Price Performance
KGH stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.69) on Monday. Knights Group has a 52-week low of GBX 66.72 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($2.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £113.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.77.
About Knights Group
