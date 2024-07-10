KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 1,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86.

Get KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Free Report) by 133.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,698 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 25.49% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.