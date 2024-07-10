Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,489 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,457 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,193,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,410,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.