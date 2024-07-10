Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1,899.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,239 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,954,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,706 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,319,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.