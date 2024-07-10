Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 306 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IAK traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $113.76. 68,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,492. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.07. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $85.86 and a 52-week high of $117.99. The company has a market capitalization of $631.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.